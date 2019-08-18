UrduPoint.com
LDA Starts Repair, Patch Work On Roads

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 09:30 PM

LDA starts repair, patch work on roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has started repair, maintenance, painting and patch work on important thoroughfares in various areas of provincial capital.

The repair and maintenance work of various roads at a cost of Rs 83 million was started on August 17, which would be completed soon.

The patch work on roads in Samanabad, Gulshan-e-Ravi and Sabzazar Scheme at a cost of Rs 13.2 million has been started.

Similarly, maintenance and patch work on various roads near Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Khayaban-e-Jamia Punjab, Wahdat Road, Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town and Muslim Town has also been initiated.

