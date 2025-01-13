LDA starts separate lanes for cyclists, motorcyclists on Ferozpur

(@Abdulla99267510)

DG LDA Tahir Farooq says biker lane will be 12 feet wide and will ease commute for citizens

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 13rd, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday started the pilot project to make dedicated lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists on Ferozpur road.

The LDA decided to make dedicated lanes for cyclists and motorcyclists in Lahore to improve traffic flow. LDA initially launched the pilot project on Ferozepur Road, Lahore.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq visited the site and reviewed the project.

Chief Engineer LDA Israr Saeed and the Project Director briefed him about the development works. LDA is constructing biker lanes on the outer sides of both directions of Ferozepur Road. These lanes will be separated from main road by using curb stone and eco-friendly blue paint.

In the first phase, a 4-kilometer-long lane is being built on both sides from Kalma Chowk to Lahore Bridge. DG LDA Tahir Farooq said that the biker lane will be 12 feet wide and will ease the commute for citizens. The objective of promoting biker lanes is to improve traffic flow and reduce accidents.

Later, DG LDA Tahir Farooq visited Block B-3 in Gulberg to review ongoing sustainable development projects. The Chief Engineer LDA informed him about the rapid progress in Block B-3 of Gulberg. DG LDA directed that the development work should continue without any interruption.