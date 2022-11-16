LDA takes action against illegal constructions in 4 housing societies

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) conducted operations in four approved and unapproved residential schemes located on Ferozepur Road on Wednesday and demolished and sealed many illegal constructions.

On the instructions of LDA Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan, staff of State Management Private Housing Schemes sealed the office of Pak Arab Housing Scheme and demolished the roads of Pearl Housing Scheme, besides demolishing the roads of an illegal land near Takbir Villas.The staff also removed encroachments on the park and mosque site in Eden Garden Housing Scheme, besides sealing the illegal building on the school site.

The land worth more than Rs 70 crore was retrieved during the operations.

The operation was supervised by State Management Private Housing Schemes Director Asadullah Cheema. A heavy contingent of enforcement staff and police were present during the operation.