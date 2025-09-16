LDA Takes Action On Illegal Housing Schemes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2025 | 03:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Lahore Development Authority(LDA) on Tuesday carried out a major operation
against illegal housing schemes on 'Sue Asal Road' and its surroundings, and
targeted 12 unauthorized housing schemes and land subdivisions.
On the directives of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the Directorate of
Metropolitan Planning-I took action against Posh Housing Scheme, Urban Farms
Housing Scheme, Heaven Farms Housing Scheme, Al-Safa Homes, Gulberg
Park Housing Scheme and Hammad Garden.
Action was also taken against Eagle Homes, an illegal land subdivision near
Aryan Flyover, Azaan Park, Mirza Estate Land Subdivision, Royal City and
Rana Garden.
The LDA enforcement teams demolished illegal infrastructure, including boundary
walls, road structures and sewerage systems. In addition, the on-site offices
of these schemes were sealed.
According to LDA officials, multiple notices had been issued to the management
of these schemes before the operation was launched.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Chief Metropolitan
Planner, with active participation from the LDA Enforcement Squad and local police.
