LDA takes action on illegal housing schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Lahore Development Authority(LDA) on Tuesday carried out a major operation

against illegal housing schemes on 'Sue Asal Road' and its surroundings, and

targeted 12 unauthorized housing schemes and land subdivisions.

On the directives of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the Directorate of

Metropolitan Planning-I took action against Posh Housing Scheme, Urban Farms

Housing Scheme, Heaven Farms Housing Scheme, Al-Safa Homes, Gulberg

Park Housing Scheme and Hammad Garden.

Action was also taken against Eagle Homes, an illegal land subdivision near

Aryan Flyover, Azaan Park, Mirza Estate Land Subdivision, Royal City and

Rana Garden.

The LDA enforcement teams demolished illegal infrastructure, including boundary

walls, road structures and sewerage systems. In addition, the on-site offices

of these schemes were sealed.

According to LDA officials, multiple notices had been issued to the management

of these schemes before the operation was launched.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Chief Metropolitan

Planner, with active participation from the LDA Enforcement Squad and local police.