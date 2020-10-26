UrduPoint.com
LDA Taking Steps To Encourage Construction Activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Development authorities in all districts of Punjab are adopting business-friendly laws, introduced by the Lahore Development Authority for promoting construction industry and housing sector in their jurisdiction.

Vice Chairman LDA SM Imran said this while taking to a delegation of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) North Region which visited LDA office on Monday.

He said that besides simplifying the relevant laws, the LDA was taking all possible measures for encouraging construction activities in Lahore in line with the vision of the prime minister of Pakistan for promoting this sector.

The vice chairman briefed the delegation about the recent amendments in Private Housing Scheme Rules. He said that the process of approval of private housing schemes has been simplified. The condition for getting Preliminary Planning Permission has been removed for the approval of private housing scheme within 60 days. The sale and purchase of plots has been allowed after payment of fees before the final approval of the scheme and technical approval of the layout plan.

In addition, an increase in the commercial area of the schemes has been allowed for promotion of business activities. The compulsion for getting NOC from Environment Department has also been removed for final approval.

He said that under the Land Acquisition Rules, the facility of acquiring land up to 10 percent by making payment at market rate has also been provided. Permission has been given to provide graveyard space within five kilometers of the housing scheme. A housing scheme has been allowed to set up amusement park, garden, small, zoo, golf course and playground. Planting 10 trees per canal has been made mandatory for making the housing schemes environment friendly. The law encourages the construction of multi-storey apartments in housing schemes, he added.

He said that necessary rules have also been introduced for the completing projects on joint ventures the basis. He asserted three firms have been shortlisted for preparing the new master plan for Lahore.

The ABAD delegation lauded the LDA's business friendly initiatives.

