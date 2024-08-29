LDA & TEPA Seal Over 3 Dozen Properties
Published August 29, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and the Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) have intensified their crackdown on parking violations and illegal constructions across the city, and sealed more than three dozen properties lately.
In a recent enforcement operation, directed by LDA Director General (DG) Tahir Farooq, TEPA’s Directorate of Parking and Enforcement-II carried out a significant operation in Gulberg, targeting violations of parking regulations. More than two dozen properties were sealed. The crackdown took place around Javed Iqbal Road, Sir Syed Road, Block C-1, D-1, and L Block. The sealed properties included well-known brands, showrooms, private offices, food points, restaurants, coffee shops, and other establishments that had encroached upon parking spaces.
Under the supervision of TEPA’s Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain and conducted by Director Enforcement TEPA-I, Furqan Zaheer, the operation aimed to enforce compliance with parking laws.
Simultaneously, the LDA’s Town Planning Zone Five team, led by Director Town Planning Shafqat Niaz King, addressed illegal constructions across various locations. Operations targeted Avenue-I, Jubilee Town, Canal Road, and Raiwind Road. The teams dismantled and sealed over a dozen illegal structures, including unauthorised shops in Jubilee Town’s Block D, under-construction illegal shops in F Block, and unauthorised signage at an academy in A Block. Additionally, illegal restaurant constructions near J Block on Main Boulevard Avenue-I were demolished, and illegal pillars at H Block on Avenue One were removed. Illegal marble halls and shops on Raiwind Road were also dismantled, and an illegal store on Canal Road was sealed.
These actions follow multiple prior notices issued to the property owners.
