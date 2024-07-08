Open Menu

LDA, TEPA Seal Three Dozens Properties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 05:40 PM

LDA, TEPA seal three dozens properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) On the direction of Lahore Development Authority Director General Tahir Farooq, the LDA and

Traffic Engineering & Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) teams have launched crackdown on

illegal constructions, commercial buildings, and parking violations in the city.

TEPA Enforcement Wing took action on Monday in Johar Town, sealed over two dozen properties

for violating parking regulations. These properties include well-known salons, private offices,

cash & carry shops, food points, private banks, restaurants, dental clinics, bakeries, coffee shops,

and other establishments.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Engineer TEPA, Iqrar Hussain,

and Operation Director Enforcement TEPA-II, Jawad Kamran.

Simultaneously, LDA teams conducted operations in Gulberg and Faisal Town, sealing more

than 15 illegal commercial buildings. These properties comprise shops, showrooms, restaurants,

private offices, and other premises.

The operation was supervised by Operation Chief Town Planner One, Asad Ul Zaman, and

Director Town Planning Zone-III, Sidra Tabassum. Prior to the operation, multiple notices

were issued to these properties.

