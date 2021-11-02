UrduPoint.com

LDA To Auction Marki, Various Plots In Residential Societies

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:27 PM

LDA to auction Marki, various plots in residential societies

Lahore Development Authority will auctioned Marki site at Johar Town and various residential and commercial plots at other schemes on Wednesday (tomorrow) here at LDA community center new Garden Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority will auctioned Marki site at Johar Town and various residential and commercial plots at other schemes on Wednesday (tomorrow) here at LDA community center new Garden Town.

A spokesperson for the LDA said here on Tuesday the authority would auction a marki site at Johar Town while various commercial and residential plots in Gulburg, Johar Town, Sabzazar,Tajpura, Model Town extension, Allama Iqbal Town and Jubli Town.

The LDA auction committee will supervise the auction process.

