UrduPoint.com

LDA To Auction Residential, Commercial Plots On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 08:58 PM

LDA to auction residential, commercial plots on Wednesday

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will organize a grand public auction of its commercial and residential plots at LDA Community Center new Garden Town, here on Wednesday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will organize a grand public auction of its commercial and residential plots at LDA Community Center new Garden Town, here on Wednesday.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Tuesday, the residential and commercial plots located in Allama Iqbal Town, Packages Mall Area, Quaid-e-Azam Town, Tajpura, Johar Town, Sabzazar and Gujarpura would be auctioned.

The spokesperson said that tenancy rights of two parking plaza located in Moon Market Iqbal Town would also be auctioned.

The public auction would be supervised by the auction committee of LDA.

Related Topics

Lahore Market

Recent Stories

ISA bags first position in Pakistan Quiz

ISA bags first position in Pakistan Quiz

18 seconds ago
 IGP directs foolproof security for Muharramul Hara ..

IGP directs foolproof security for Muharramul Haram

20 seconds ago
 World should stress India to withdraw all illegal, ..

World should stress India to withdraw all illegal, unilateral actions of Aug 5: ..

21 seconds ago
 22 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

22 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

23 seconds ago
 Rescue 1122 responded to 135,102 emergencies in Ju ..

Rescue 1122 responded to 135,102 emergencies in July

5 minutes ago
 Shallwani for completing model prison project with ..

Shallwani for completing model prison project within stipulated time

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.