LDA to auction residential, commercial plots on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will organize a grand public auction of its commercial and residential plots at LDA Community Center new Garden Town, here on Wednesday.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Tuesday, the residential and commercial plots located in Allama Iqbal Town, Packages Mall Area, Quaid-e-Azam Town, Tajpura, Johar Town, Sabzazar and Gujarpura would be auctioned.

The spokesperson said that tenancy rights of two parking plaza located in Moon Market Iqbal Town would also be auctioned.

The public auction would be supervised by the auction committee of LDA.