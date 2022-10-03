LDA to auction residential, commercial plots on Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will organize a grand public auction of its commercial and residential plots on Wednesday here at LDA Community Center new Garden Town.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Monday, the residential and commercial plots located in Model Town Extention, Tajpura, Johar Town, Sabzazar and Jubilee Town would be auctioned in public auction.

The spokesperson said that tenancy rights for Marquee located at Finance and Trade Center Johar Town would also be auctioned.

The public auction would be supervised by the auction committee of LDA.