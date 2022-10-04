LDA to auction residential, commercial plots tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will organize a grand public auction of its commercial and residential plots at LDA Community Center new Garden Town here on Wednesday.

According to LDA spokesperson, the residential and commercial plots located at Model Town Extention, Tajpura, Johar Town, Sabzazar and Jubilee Town would be auctioned.

The spokesperson said that tenancy rights for Marquee located at Financeand Trade Center Johar Town would also be auctioned under the supervisionof auction committee of LDA.