LDA to cut 50pc commercial fee for education, health setups

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has announced extraordinary incentives for encouraging provision of educational and healthcare facilities in all four districts of Lahore division and decided to give 50 per cent concession in commercialization fee to such business entrepreneurs.

Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority (LDA) SM Imran has said that on the directions by the Chief Minister, Punjab, LDA was taking revolutionary steps to support the entrepreneur who provide education and medical treatment to the people.

He told that under the LDA Land- Use Regulations 2020, consultant doctors could now utilize 25 per cent covered area of their residences for medical practice.LDA will not charge any commercialization fee for allowing them to carry out their profession at home, he added.

He informed that fee for change in land use of residential plots for setting up clinics, hospitals, schools, educational institutions etc. has been reduced by 50 per cent as compared to the other businesses.

He told that these health care and educational institutions have been provided the facility to pay this halved commercialization fee in form of quarterly installments. Timeline for payment of this slashed commercialization fee has also been revised and increased up to three years instead of two years, he added.

He revealed that five percent discount has been offered in case of payment of the total sum of the commercialization fee at once by health or educational institutions, under the new regulations.

He told that land use of sites reserved for educational and health purposes in private housing schemes could never be changed in any case and plots allocated for these amenities could not be used for any other purpose.

He told that after the approval of LDA Land Use Rules / Regulations 2020, permission can now be obtained from LDA for setting up of Primary schools, higher secondary schools, colleges and universities as well as dispensary, hospital, polyclinic and rehabilitation centers for disabled persons in the residential zones of Master Plan.

He said that the properties which were currently being used on temporary commercial basis for educational and health purposes could now get approval for permanent commercialization of their properties before 2024 under the permissible use (conversion) of Land Use Rules 2020.

SM Imean said that the road width in Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib has been reduced to 20 feet to encourage business in these districts and conditions for obtaining NOCs from WASA and TEPA has been waived off.