LDA to hold 3rd balloting of LDA City files after Eidul Fitr

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday decided to hold third balloting of files for LDA City after Eidul Fitr.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by LDA Additional Director General Urban Planning Rana Tika Khan hereat LDA office on Wednesday.

Rana Tika Khan said that all files of LDA City Phase-I would be included in the balloting. LDA City Director Khurram Yaqoob, Deputy Director Abdul Wahid, Imran Bhatti Pak State, Malik Asif Alpha Estate and others attended the meeting.