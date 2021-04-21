UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LDA To Hold 3rd Balloting Of LDA City Files After Eidul Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:10 PM

LDA to hold 3rd balloting of LDA City files after Eidul Fitr

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday decided to hold third balloting of files for LDA City after Eidul Fitr.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by LDA Additional Director General Urban Planning Rana Tika Khan hereat LDA office on Wednesday.

Rana Tika Khan said that all files of LDA City Phase-I would be included in the balloting. LDA City Director Khurram Yaqoob, Deputy Director Abdul Wahid, Imran Bhatti Pak State, Malik Asif Alpha Estate and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore All

Recent Stories

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

35 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

54 minutes ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

59 minutes ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

1 hour ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan to defend his 2nd position in T20I agains ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.