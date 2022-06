LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will hold auction ceremony on June 15 (tomorrow) at LDA Community Centre Garden Town.

A LDA spokesperson on Tuesday said, the authority will auction residential and commercial plots located at Allama Iqbal Town, Jubli Town, Johar Town, Sabzazar, Quaid-e-Azam Town and Tajpura.