LDA to hold auction of commercial plots on June 23

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will hold last auction of current year on June 23 (Wednesday) at LDA Community Center New Garden Town.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Friday, the Authority will auction commercial plots located at Johar Town, Sabazazar, Mustafa Town, Gujjarpura, Jubilee Town and Tajpura.