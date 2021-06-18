LDA To Hold Auction Of Commercial Plots On June 23
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will hold last auction of current year on June 23 (Wednesday) at LDA Community Center New Garden Town.
According to LDA spokesperson here on Friday, the Authority will auction commercial plots located at Johar Town, Sabazazar, Mustafa Town, Gujjarpura, Jubilee Town and Tajpura.