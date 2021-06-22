LDA to hold auction on June 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will hold the last auction of current financial year on Wednesday, June 23 here at the LDA community centre, New Garden Town.

According to an LDA spokesperson here on Tuesday, the Authority would auction commercial plots located at Johar Town, Sabazazar, Mustafa Town, Gujjarpura, Jubli Town and Tajpura.