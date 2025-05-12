LDA to hold public auction on 27th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has announced a grand public auction at the Expo Centre, Johar Town, on May 27.

A wide range of residential and commercial plots across various LDA schemes will be auctioned during the event.

The auction will feature commercial plots located at prime locations in schemes such as Johar Town, Jubilee Town, LDA Avenue-I, Allama Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, Model Town, Mustafa Town, Tajpura and Gujjarpura.

In addition, residential plots in Gulberg III, Johar Town, New Garden Town and Jubilee Town will also be available for bidding.

Notably, health and education sites in LDA City are included in the auction list.

LDA will also auction rental rights for various facilities, including education sites, hospitals, petrol pumps, market areas, the LDA sports Complex and LDA Schools’ tuck shops. Educational and dispensary sites within LDA and private housing schemes will be presented for auction as well.

Moreover, canteens in LDA schools located in Johar Town, Gulshan Ravi, Sabzazar and Allama Iqbal Town will also be auctioned for tenancy rights.