Open Menu

LDA To Hold Public Auction On 27th

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2025 | 05:20 PM

LDA to hold public auction on 27th

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has announced a grand public auction at the Expo Centre, Johar Town, on May 27.

A wide range of residential and commercial plots across various LDA schemes will be auctioned during the event.

The auction will feature commercial plots located at prime locations in schemes such as Johar Town, Jubilee Town, LDA Avenue-I, Allama Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, Model Town, Mustafa Town, Tajpura and Gujjarpura.

In addition, residential plots in Gulberg III, Johar Town, New Garden Town and Jubilee Town will also be available for bidding.

Notably, health and education sites in LDA City are included in the auction list.

LDA will also auction rental rights for various facilities, including education sites, hospitals, petrol pumps, market areas, the LDA sports Complex and LDA Schools’ tuck shops. Educational and dispensary sites within LDA and private housing schemes will be presented for auction as well.

Moreover, canteens in LDA schools located in Johar Town, Gulshan Ravi, Sabzazar and Allama Iqbal Town will also be auctioned for tenancy rights.

Recent Stories

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victor ..

Operation Bunyan al-Marsous, Marks Historic Victory for Pakistan Armed Forces: P ..

34 minutes ago
 NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Se ..

NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..

2 hours ago
 Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: ..

Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman

2 hours ago
 US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali siste ..

US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..

3 hours ago
 Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure ..

Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor

3 hours ago
 KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters ..

KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns

3 hours ago
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as ..

Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVol ..

Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authori ..

Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..

4 hours ago
 Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exe ..

Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..

4 hours ago
 Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-yea ..

Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after cea ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan