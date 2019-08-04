UrduPoint.com
LDA To Hold Seminar On High-rise Buildings On Monday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 09:00 PM

LDA to hold seminar on high-rise buildings on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will hold a seminar on promoting the construction of high-rise residential buildings in the city, here at LDA sports Complex on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, the core purpose of the seminar is to seek feedback from the citizens, construction specialists and other stakeholders of building industry.

