LDA to introduce mobile application

Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam Thursday directed to develop a mobile application using Smart Monitoring System should be used to respond to citizens' reaction and their opinions about their properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Usman Muazzam Thursday directed to develop a mobile application using Smart Monitoring System should be used to respond to citizens' reaction and their opinions about their properties.

He was chairing a meeting of different LDA wings' heads here at his office on Thursday. He said that the mobile application should also be helpful to monitor the field staff performance. He also directed to digitalize all the information about private residential schemes, implementation on the building bye laws and the situation of commercialization and property of the LDA.

He said all public information should be linked to the Geographic Information System.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Punjab Urban Unit met with the director general and brief him about their technical support on the various issues, including Satellite Image and Geo Mapping of different areas of the city and residential schemes.

Director Computer services Abdul Basit Qamar, Director Commercialization Shakil Anjam Minhas, Director Recovery Khawaja Mohammad Ali, Chief MetroPolitan Planner Azhar Ali and officers of town planning and metropolitan planning wing were also present in the meeting.