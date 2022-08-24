UrduPoint.com

LDA To Organize Open Court Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 09:00 PM

LDA to organize open court tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will organize open court (Kachehri) tomorrow here at LDA office Johar town to listen to the problems of the citizens.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Wednesday, Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Secretary Housing Mian Shakeel and LDA Director General Amir Ahmed Khan will listen and resolve the problems of the citizens.

LDA Director General Amir Ahmed Khan said that the Authority will hold open court (Kachehri) on every Friday at One Window Cell in which every citizen could participate and present their issues which would be resolved on priority basis.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Shakeel Court Housing

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

1 hour ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

3 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

6 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

8 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.