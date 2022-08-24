LDA to organize open court tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will organize open court (Kachehri) tomorrow here at LDA office Johar town to listen to the problems of the citizens.

According to LDA spokesperson here on Wednesday, Punjab Minister for Housing Mian Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Secretary Housing Mian Shakeel and LDA Director General Amir Ahmed Khan will listen and resolve the problems of the citizens.

LDA Director General Amir Ahmed Khan said that the Authority will hold open court (Kachehri) on every Friday at One Window Cell in which every citizen could participate and present their issues which would be resolved on priority basis.