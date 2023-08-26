LDA to provide NOCs at doorsteps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi took another step for the facilitation of citizens under which the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will provide documents or NOCs (no objection certificates) to people at their doorsteps.

The initiative was taken in a meeting of LDA Governing Body chaired by the caretaker CM here on Saturday.

The meeting was granted approval to launch a programme 'Dastak' for delivery services of documents at the doorstep of applicants. The documents would be provided free of cost at the houses of elderly applicants of more than 75 years of age. To launch the delivery service of documents to the applicants residing in other cities was reviewed during the meeting.

Approval was granted to install billboards on the property of LDA and the report of a committee to impose afresh sewerage trunk infrastructure charges was reviewed in the meeting.

The committee being constituted to review afresh sewerage and drainage charges in the big private localities submitted its report.

It was decided during the meeting that College Road would also be constructed along with the Akbar Chowk fly over. The amended PC-1 was granted approval during the meeting to include construction and extension of College Road in the project. Administrative affairs of the newly constructed sports complex was also reviewed in the meeting.

The chief secretary, Members of the LDA Governing Body, chairman Planing and Development, secretaries of Finance, Housing, Local government, Commissioner/ DG LDA and officials concerned attended the meeting.