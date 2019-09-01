LDA to spend Rs 580 mln on repair of roads

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The repair, maintenance, rehabilitation and beautification work of roads in various localities of the city initiated by Lahore Development Authority (LDA) would be completed within 45 days, at a cost of Rs 580 million.

This was stated by LDA DG Muhammed Usman Moazzam while visiting Gulberg, Allama Iqbal Town, Punjab University New Campus Road and Thokar Niaz Baig junction on Sunday. He inspected the work being carried out at these localities.

He directed for activating the coordination committee, comprising representatives of relevant departments including WASA, LESCO, PHA, Rescue 1122, traffic police and other agencies, for supervising the repair work of roads under the project.

He further directed for removing illegal sign boards which were causing hindrance in smooth flow of traffic at different places along these roads.

The DG underlined the need for executing road repair work as per approved specification and finishing it within the time line set for this purpose.

He asked for finishing the fixing of tuff tiles at service road along main boulevard Allama Iqbal Town by September 10.

He directed for completing the beautification and uplifting of Tohkar Niaz Baig junction at the earliest as it was a main entry-exit point of Lahore.

Chief Engineer LDA Mazhar Hussain Khan briefed the DG about the progress on rehabilitation work of roads at this occasion.

He informed that tuff tiles were being fixed on New Campus Road while construction work on approach road of Inmol hospital was also in full swing.