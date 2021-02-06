UrduPoint.com
LDA Tol Organize Pre-bid Conference Of Contractors On 8th

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) will organize a pre-bid conference of contractors, interested in construction of 4,000 units under LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments scheme on Monday (Feb 8) at the LDA office.

According to a LDA spokesperson here, tenders for the project will be opened on February 10, 13, 17 and 20.

The LDA has invited tenders from builders and engineering firms, registered in category C-4 and above from the Pakistan Engineering Council, for the construction of the apartments.

The LDA also invited expression of interest from consultant firms for resident supervision of the construction work of the project. Domestic and international consultant firms, registered with the Pakistan Engineering Council, have been invited to express interest and submit documents till February 12.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency has accepted application for environmental clearance of project for construction of the LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments.

The Lahore Development Authority has provided copies of project's environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for citizens and stakeholders at three different locations. The report is available at the office of the Environmental Protection Agency at the Hockey Stadium, office of the Deputy Director, Department of Environmental Protection as well as office of the chief engineer, LDA.

Public hearing about the EIA report will be held at LDA sports Complex, Johar Town, on Monday(Feb 22) at 11am.

