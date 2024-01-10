Open Menu

LDA Told To Simplify Building Plan Approval, Ownership Transfer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 07:54 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) offices and inspected one-window cell and under-construction identification cell.

He asked the visitors about the quality of services being provided there and issued directions to authorities on the spot. Appreciating the LDA for expediting records sifting, the chief secretary said that after digitalization of records was completed in two months, the LDA would become an exemplary institution in terms of service delivery.

He lauded the efforts of DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and his team for resolving the long-standing issues of digitalization of Johar Town’s record.

Later, the chief secretary presided over a meeting on the LDA related issues. He directed the authorities to introduce IT-based reforms in the town planning and housing wings and provide corporate sector-style services for approval of building design.

He said that the process of design approval and ownership transfer should be made easier through IT interventions and citizens should not be made to visit offices unnecessarily.

The CS also issued instructions regarding simplification of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for approval of commercial property design for convenience of the business community. Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa gave a briefing about ongoing reforms in LDA. He said digitalization of records of Johar Town, Sabzazar and Faisal Town had been completed while work on the rest of housing societies was under way at fast track. He mentioned that record of more than 55,000 plots had been digitalized during the last three months.

The meeting was attended by additional director generals, chief engineer LDA, chief town planner, director PLRA, director admin, director IT and officers concerned.

