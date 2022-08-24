UrduPoint.com

LDA Vice Chairman Reviews Construction Work Of Flyover Project

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 12:24 AM

LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Naeem-ul-Haq on Tuesday visited the Dataganj Bakhsh flyover project to review ongoing construction work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Naeem-ul-Haq on Tuesday visited the Dataganj Bakhsh flyover project to review ongoing construction work.

According to LDA spokesperson here, LDA Governing Body Member Engineer Aamir Riaz Qureshi, Chief Engineer-II Mazhar Hussain and others were present.

While briefing the Vice Chairman about the project, Chief Engineer-II Mazhar Hussain said that the construction work of the flyover had been completed, adding that the work on the walking ways was in progress.

The vice chairman was briefed that the upgradation of the roads adjacent to the project had also been completed.

Naeem-ul-Haq expressed satisfaction over the upgradation of Dataganj Bakhsh flyover and adjoining roads.

He said that Shiranwala Gate and adjacent areas were neglected for a long time and now with the construction of Dataganj Bakhsh Flyover and the upgrading of other roads, Badami Bagh, Nolakha, Misri Shah, Shad Bagh, Azadi Chowk and other adjacent communities would benefit from this project.

He said that Nolakha Market, Circular Road, Loha Market and Badami Bagh roads had been upgraded, adding that storm/rain water drains had been constructed by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in the area and new sewage lines had also been installed.

Member Governing Body Amir Riaz Qureshi said that more than 130,000 vehicles were benefiting from Dataganj Bakhsh flyover every day, adding that as a result of the construction of the flyover, the traffic had got a signal-free route.

He mentioned that this flyover was one kilometer long and consisted of two lanes. "It is an environment-friendly project, it will reduce pollution, save valuable time and fuel of the citizens," he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Water Vehicles Road Traffic Progress Bagh Market From

Recent Stories

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions driv ..

Imran, Gill found launching anti institutions drive: Rana Sanaullah

3 minutes ago
 Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining s ..

Govt to distribute 100,000 laptops among shining students: Shaza Fatima

3 minutes ago
 Educational institutions to remain closed for two ..

Educational institutions to remain closed for two days

3 minutes ago
 Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material Fr ..

Feds Recovered 700 Pages of Classified Material From Trump in January - National ..

54 minutes ago
 Officer in Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty ..

Officer in Breonna Taylor's Killing Pleads Guilty to Helping Falsify Warrant - R ..

54 minutes ago
 Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since ..

Brent Crude Tops $100 Per Barrel First Time Since August 12

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.