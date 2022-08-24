LDA vice chairman reviews construction work of flyover project

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Naeem-ul-Haq on Tuesday visited the Dataganj Bakhsh flyover project to review ongoing construction work

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Vice Chairman Naeem-ul-Haq on Tuesday visited the Dataganj Bakhsh flyover project to review ongoing construction work.

According to LDA spokesperson here, LDA Governing Body Member Engineer Aamir Riaz Qureshi, Chief Engineer-II Mazhar Hussain and others were present.

While briefing the Vice Chairman about the project, Chief Engineer-II Mazhar Hussain said that the construction work of the flyover had been completed, adding that the work on the walking ways was in progress.

The vice chairman was briefed that the upgradation of the roads adjacent to the project had also been completed.

Naeem-ul-Haq expressed satisfaction over the upgradation of Dataganj Bakhsh flyover and adjoining roads.

He said that Shiranwala Gate and adjacent areas were neglected for a long time and now with the construction of Dataganj Bakhsh Flyover and the upgrading of other roads, Badami Bagh, Nolakha, Misri Shah, Shad Bagh, Azadi Chowk and other adjacent communities would benefit from this project.

He said that Nolakha Market, Circular Road, Loha Market and Badami Bagh roads had been upgraded, adding that storm/rain water drains had been constructed by Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) in the area and new sewage lines had also been installed.

Member Governing Body Amir Riaz Qureshi said that more than 130,000 vehicles were benefiting from Dataganj Bakhsh flyover every day, adding that as a result of the construction of the flyover, the traffic had got a signal-free route.

He mentioned that this flyover was one kilometer long and consisted of two lanes. "It is an environment-friendly project, it will reduce pollution, save valuable time and fuel of the citizens," he added.