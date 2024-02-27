LDA,MCL Remove Illegal Structures
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL)
on Tuesday launched a joint crackdown in LDA Avenue One and Jubilee Town, and
removed encroachments and evacuate dozens of livestock from residential areas.
On directives of Commissioner and Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, prompts
action was taken in various blocks of the residential societies and demolished number of illegal
structures and sheds besides handing over a dozen buffaloes to the corporation
during the joint operation.
The operation was supervised by Director LDA Evenue One Rehan Athar.
