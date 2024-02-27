LDA,MCL remove illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL)

on Tuesday launched a joint crackdown in LDA Avenue One and Jubilee Town, and

removed encroachments and evacuate dozens of livestock from residential areas.

On directives of Commissioner and Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, prompts

action was taken in various blocks of the residential societies and demolished number of illegal

structures and sheds besides handing over a dozen buffaloes to the corporation

during the joint operation.

The operation was supervised by Director LDA Evenue One Rehan Athar.