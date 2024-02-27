Open Menu

LDA,MCL Remove Illegal Structures

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2024 | 04:40 PM

LDA,MCL remove illegal structures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL)

on Tuesday launched a joint crackdown in LDA Avenue One and Jubilee Town, and

removed encroachments and evacuate dozens of livestock from residential areas.

On directives of Commissioner and Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, prompts

action was taken in various blocks of the residential societies and demolished number of illegal

structures and sheds besides handing over a dozen buffaloes to the corporation

during the joint operation.

The operation was supervised by Director LDA Evenue One Rehan Athar.

Related Topics

Lahore Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

3 hours ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

4 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

5 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

5 hours ago
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

17 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

17 hours ago
 Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan