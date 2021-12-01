UrduPoint.com

LDA's 8th Governing Body Meets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The 8th meeting of governing body of the Lahore Development Authority chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday, approved several agenda items while deliberating over the master plan 2050 of the Lahore division.

The CM directed further consultations to finalize the master plan.

The meeting approved allotment of utility site land of Abdalian Society phase-1 to tourism department along with approving converting the status of agriculture land of Moza Pandu at tehsil Model Town to industrial.

It also approved the conversion of plot no. 1 and plot no. 88 reserved for fruit and vegetable markets at Allama Iqbal Town to commercial.

The meeting decided to give a final chance to defaulters of LDA Avenue-1 and Jubilee Town for payment of dues within 60 days, otherwise, the plots would be cancelled.

A committee was constituted to determine the allotment procedure of alternate plots to affectees of LDA Avenue-1.

It decided to amend the selection board for hiring a legal advisor for LDA.

The selection board would comprise of senior officials of LDA, housing and law departments.

It was decided to link the issue of TEPA fee remission with registration with the home department for issuance of NOCs to educational institutions, non-profit, charitable and religious institutions.

The issue of waiving of conversion fee to WAPDA Medical Trust was deferred.

The CM maintained that revolutionary measures had been taken to provide maximum facilities to the citizens by making LDA a public-friendly institution.

DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar gave a briefing to the participants.

Provincial Housing Minister Asad Khokhar, Sadia Sohail MPA, Commissioner Lahore, LDA membersSheikh Imtiaz Mahmood and Tariq Sana Bajwa, secretaries of housing, local government and P&Departments and others attended the meeting.

