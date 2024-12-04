Open Menu

LDA's Commercial, Residential Plots, Sites Auctioned

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 07:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) LDA's commercial and residential plots and other sites were auctioned at the Expo Center, here on Wednesday.

DG LDA Tahir Farooq said that the interest of citizens in the LDA auction is a manifestation of trust in the institution. A large number of businessmen and common citizens participated in the auction.

The DG appreciated the special interest of businessmen in the auction.

Residential and commercial plots, petrol pumps, education and utility sites have been put up for auction. Liberty Park and Ride Plaza, Moon Market Park and Ride Plaza and other sports sites were put up for auction. Members of the LDA Auction Committee were supervising the auction. Additional DG Housing, Chief Engineer LDA, Director Auction, Director Housing Seven, Director Housing Six, Director LDA Avenue One, Director Revenue, Director Housing Four and related officers attended.

