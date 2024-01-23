Open Menu

LDA’s First Auction Of The Year On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 05:36 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Under the auspices of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), the first auction of the current year is set to take place on Wednesday at the LDA Community Center in New Garden Town.

The auction includes commercial and residential plots in Jauhar Town, Jail Road, Allama Iqbal Town, and other schemes. Rights for leasing rooftop restaurants in Park and Ride Plaza, Moon Market, and Shah Alam Market will also be presented.

Additionally, rental rights for commercial spaces in Park and Ride Plaza in Gulberg, Markaz Site on first floor in Jubilee Town, parking sites in Qaide Azam Town, and various public utility sites in different schemes will be auctioned. Commercial and residential plots in Jauhar Town, Jubilee Town, Sabza Zar, Gulshan Ravi, Tajpura, Qaide Azam Town, along with shops on Tezab Market, Domoriya Bridge, and Package Area on Walton Road will also be part of the public auction.

