Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday constituted a Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) under the New Land Use Rules 2020 for redressal of grievances regarding delay in payment of commercialization fee

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday constituted a Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) under the New Land Use Rules 2020 for redressal of grievances regarding delay in payment of commercialization fee.

According to LDA spokesperson,LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar presided over first meeting of committee to review 9 cases of delay in payment of commercialization fee installments here at LDA office.

The Director General directed the officers that in order to encourage business activities and create employment opportunities those who were still unable to make payments of commercialization fee should be given more time within legal parameters so that they could play their role in the development of the country.

WASA Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz, Chief Town Planner Tariq Mahmood, Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director Finance Muhammad Akhtar, Director Law Abdul Razzaq, Director Town Planning Asadul Zaman were present in the meeting.