Open Menu

LDA's Metropolitan Planning Wing Stops Issuing NOCs To New Housing Societies

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 09:45 PM

LDA's Metropolitan Planning Wing stops issuing NOCs to new housing societies

Metropolitan Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has stopped issuing NOCs to new housing societies in its jurisdiction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Metropolitan Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has stopped issuing NOCs to new housing societies in its jurisdiction.

The decision was taken after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) raised the issue of massive land use in different districts of Punjab and wrote a letter in this regard.

Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Chief Metropolitan Planner (CMP) told the scribe that at present the wing was not issuing any new NOC. He said this was being done on the instructions of Housing department, which forwarded a letter of ECP.

The ECP issued a letter in mid August 2023 imposing a ban on the issuance of No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for new housing societies and made its approval mandatory in cases of urgency.

The ECP's letter stated that the caretaker government has a mandate only to manage routine operational emergencies and should not make significant policy decisions.

The ECP's letter stated that the ECP has noticed that the cases of changes in land usage was initiated by the provincial government across various districts and the issuance of NOCs by deputy commissioners to multiple housing societies has begun to compromise vital green spaces and productive agricultural land.

This trend could potentially lead to disorderly and unplanned residential expansion, accompanied by possible corruption concerns in specific regions, the ECP's letter said, adding the responsibility of devising an appropriate policy to tackle this challenge falls squarely on the shoulders of the elected government.

Consequently, an immediate cessation of new NOC issuance is urged, with a directive to communicate this decision to all deputy commissioners, the letter said and maintained that in instances where the caretaker government identifies pressing matters in this context or any other, they were expected to present a well-justified case for review and approval by the commission before any action was taken.

"Upholding the commission's legal mandate and guidelines is a fundamental expectation from the caretaker government as they fulfill their duties," the letter concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Corruption Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Noc Lead August All From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Ag ..

Commissioner urges Swift Feasibility Report for Agriculture Projects in Mirpurkh ..

9 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down ..

Azerbaijan urges Armenian separatists to lay down arms

11 minutes ago
 Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upp ..

Former MNA inaugurates development projects in Upper Chitral

9 minutes ago
 Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diam ..

Scientists find 'missing ingredient' for pink diamonds

3 minutes ago
 DC directs joint action against power theft

DC directs joint action against power theft

3 minutes ago
 flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers i ..

Flydubai carries more than 04 million passengers in summer

16 minutes ago
UN aid deliveries resume via rebel-held Syria bord ..

UN aid deliveries resume via rebel-held Syria border crossing

3 minutes ago
 Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee

Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee

3 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

4 minutes ago
 21st Arab Media Forum to display Refik Anadol’s ..

21st Arab Media Forum to display Refik Anadol’s groundbreaking AI artwork

16 minutes ago
 CM Domki directs secretaries to take steps to prov ..

CM Domki directs secretaries to take steps to provide relief to masses

47 seconds ago
 Mohtasib, Shaheed Benazirabad holds open Kacheri

Mohtasib, Shaheed Benazirabad holds open Kacheri

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan