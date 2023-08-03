(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted operations against illegal constructions and commercialization in different areas of the provincial capital including Jahanzeb Block, Neelam Block, Allama Iqbal Town, Multan Road, Bund Road and Sabzazar.

The operation was supervised by Director Town Planning II Asad Zaman Dogar. Illegal constructions on plot No. 27 in Jahanzeb Block were demolished. Moreover, properties built in violation of laws were partially demolished at Plot No. 387 in Jahanzeb Block, Allama Iqbal Town.

Plot No. 689 Neelam Block, Allama Iqbal Town was partially demolished. Properties constructed by violation of rules at Yateem Khana and bund road were partially demolished. Illegally established workshop at Main Boulevard Sabzazar was also partially demolished. Plot No. 11 D Marghazar Colony was partially demolished, illegally constructed sheds were also demolished. Delight Marquee, Blessing Shadi Hall, Aabro Market and Shah Farid Marriage Hall in Sabzazar were sealed. Notices were given to the demolished properties several times before the action.