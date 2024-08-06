Open Menu

LDA's Rs96.16 Billion Budget Approved

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM

LDA's Rs96.16 billion budget approved

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The governing body on Tuesday approved the Lahore Development Authority (LDA)’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 worth Rs 96.16 billion.

The meeting held here at LDA office was chaired by LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmed and Provincial Assembly Members Hassan Riaz, Naeem Safdar, Sultan Ahmed Bajwa, Technical Member Abdul Hannan, and Akbar Sheikh.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq briefed the governing body members on the meeting’s agenda. The body approved the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, with a total allocation of Rs96.16 billion for LDA and its subsidiary agencies.

The budget comprises Rs59.18 billion for the LDA Urban Development Wing, Rs34.5 billion for WASA and Rs2.49 billion for TEPA. Additionally, the governing body gave provisional approval for the classification and reclassification (commercialization) of eight major roads in Lahore.

Key decisions included the approval of amendments to the LDA Transfer of Properties Regulation 2023 and the Management of Properties of Lahore Development Authority Lease Rights Regulation 2024.

The meeting also sanctioned the establishment of the Directorate of Marketing and business Development and the implementation of reforms and recruitment in the Strategic Policy Unit.

Development projects under the Sustainable Development framework in the Gulberg scheme were approved, alongside urban regeneration and modeling of MM Alam Road. Planned improvements for MM Alam Road include underground wiring, expanded parking, pedestrian walkways, cycling lanes, and asphalt work.

In the Gulberg scheme, development will feature rainwater harvesting systems, footpaths, pedestrian walkways, cycling lanes, solar lights, green belts, park restoration, and other infrastructure enhancements.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineers of LDA, TEPA, MD WASA, additional D.Gs, Directors of Admin, C&I, Chief Town Planners, Chief Metropolitan Planning, and other relevant officials.

Representatives from the Lahore Commissioner’s office, Housing and Urban Development Department, Finance Department, P&D, Local Government, NESPAK, and other departments were also present.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Budget Provincial Assembly Cycling Road Gulberg Sultan Ahmed From Government Billion Housing

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

2 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

11 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

11 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

11 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

12 hours ago
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

12 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

12 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

12 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

12 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan