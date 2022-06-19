UrduPoint.com

LDDB Urges Administration To Avoid Imposing Levy On Sacrificial Animal Markets

Umer Jamshaid Published June 19, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Member of the board of Directors of the Livestock and Dairy Development Directorate Khurshid Ahmed Qureshi has urged the district administrations of the twin cities to provide maximum relief to the residents so they could easily perform Sunnah Ibrahimi(AS).

Talking to this agency, Qureshi said that auctioning of sacrificial animal markets and Rs. 148 per square feet charging taxes would further increase the prices of sacrificial animals and deprive the people of observing their religious duty.

He informed that earlier, the district administration of both cities had ensured that no tax would be levied on the Cattle markets on the eve of Eid Ul Azha.

Qureshi also said that cattle sellers from all over the country had already been reluctant to come to Islamabad and Rawalpindi markets as taxes were higher there than in other parts of the country.

He informed that due to high taxes, the rate of sacrificial animals has to inflate compared to other parts of the country, affecting the buyers who were already hit by the prevailing wave of price increases.

"We appeal to the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Commissioner Rawalpindi to uphold the decision of the tax-free cattle market and not to suffocate the people due to inflation."

