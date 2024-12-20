Lead by example: Senate Chairman shares attendance formula for ministers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani proposed a practical solution to address the issue of ministers' absenteeism in the House, recalling his tenure as Prime Minister.

Speaking at the Speaker’s Conference in response to a question about ministers' absence, Gilani said, "When I was Prime Minister, similar complaints were raised about ministers not attending sessions.

To resolve this, I decided to personally attend the House sessions regularly. Once I started doing so, not only did the ministers ensure their presence, but the attendance of ruling party members and ministry officials also improved significantly."

He suggested adopting a similar approach today, emphasizing that leadership by example can effectively enhance participation and accountability in parliamentary proceedings.