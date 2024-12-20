Open Menu

Lead By Example: Senate Chairman Shares Attendance Formula For Ministers

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Lead by example: Senate Chairman shares attendance formula for ministers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani proposed a practical solution to address the issue of ministers' absenteeism in the House, recalling his tenure as Prime Minister.

Speaking at the Speaker’s Conference in response to a question about ministers' absence, Gilani said, "When I was Prime Minister, similar complaints were raised about ministers not attending sessions.

To resolve this, I decided to personally attend the House sessions regularly. Once I started doing so, not only did the ministers ensure their presence, but the attendance of ruling party members and ministry officials also improved significantly."

He suggested adopting a similar approach today, emphasizing that leadership by example can effectively enhance participation and accountability in parliamentary proceedings.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister

Recent Stories

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

1 minute ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

11 minutes ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

36 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL P ..

PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA

1 hour ago
 MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Gu ..

MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline

2 hours ago
 CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financi ..

CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation

2 hours ago
New Year holiday announced for federal government

New Year holiday announced for federal government

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Co ..

Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..

3 hours ago
 Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of ..

Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali

3 hours ago
 Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks deta ..

Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..

3 hours ago
 Riders from 40 countries to compete in Internation ..

Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup

4 hours ago
 ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human ..

ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan