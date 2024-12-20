Lead By Example: Senate Chairman Shares Attendance Formula For Ministers
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani proposed a practical solution to address the issue of ministers' absenteeism in the House, recalling his tenure as Prime Minister.
Speaking at the Speaker’s Conference in response to a question about ministers' absence, Gilani said, "When I was Prime Minister, similar complaints were raised about ministers not attending sessions.
To resolve this, I decided to personally attend the House sessions regularly. Once I started doing so, not only did the ministers ensure their presence, but the attendance of ruling party members and ministry officials also improved significantly."
He suggested adopting a similar approach today, emphasizing that leadership by example can effectively enhance participation and accountability in parliamentary proceedings.
Recent Stories
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
PAKISTAN NAVY COMMISSIONS OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA IN ROMANIA
MoHAP launches National School Health Screening Guideline
CBUAE, Hong Kong Monetary Authority deepen financial market cooperation
New Year holiday announced for federal government
Abu Dhabi Petroleum Products Trading Regulatory Committee issues inaugural tradi ..
Passing out parade of Special Operations Group of FC KP (South) held in Mir Ali
Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s return case: IHC seeks details of PM, FM’s global tours ..
Riders from 40 countries to compete in International Show Jumping Cup
ADJD hosts forum on law, judiciary's role in human rights protection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lead by example: Senate Chairman shares attendance formula for ministers1 minute ago
-
7 illegal medical centres sealed1 minute ago
-
Parliamentary unity: NA Speaker, Chairman Senate reaffirm commitment to strengthen legislative insti ..2 minutes ago
-
Over 200 B2B agreements, MoU worth $70mln signed with Chinese firms, PM told11 minutes ago
-
PCCR organises Conference on eradication Polio11 minutes ago
-
Women University Swabi celebrates world Arabic language day11 minutes ago
-
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill11 minutes ago
-
PCCR convener calls for linking vaccinations to birth, school registrations11 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Ayaz assigned ST&IT portfolio12 minutes ago
-
ATC issues arrest warrants for 6 accused involved in GHQ attack case32 minutes ago
-
Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt assumes charge as PBM, MD, vows to combat poverty1 hour ago
-
3 drug suppliers convicted1 hour ago