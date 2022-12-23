Leader like Quaid-e-Azam born in centuries: Fakhar Imam

UrduPoint.com

Former speaker National Assembly and renowned politician, Syed Fakhar Imam, said that Pakistan was a gift by God which was obtained after lots of sacrifices.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held in connection with Quaid-e-Azam day.

He said that it was necessary for all of us to play an effective role for the progress of the country.

He further said that Quaid-e-Azam had ensured the establishment of Pakistan with his political wisdom and hard work.

He said that a leader like Quaid-i-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born in centuries who had the ability to change the map of the world through his political wisdom.

He said that the youth was the future of the country and urged them to understand the message of the founder of Pakistan and implement it on their lives.

He said that it was necessary to take benefit from latest technology for development in the world.

