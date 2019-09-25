UrduPoint.com
Leader Of Businessmen Forum Felicitates Newly Elected Cabinet Of KP Chambers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:43 PM

Leader of Businessman Forum, Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has congratulated the newly elected presidents, senior vice presidents and vice presidents of Bajaur, Swat, Haripur, Kohat, Dir and Gadoon Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with their members of executive committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Leader of Businessman Forum, Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour has congratulated the newly elected presidents, senior vice presidents and vice presidents of Bajaur, Swat, Haripur, Kohat, Dir and Gadoon Chamber of Commerce and Industry along with their members of executive committee.

Senator Ilyas Bilour in a press statement issued here on Wednesday expressed hope that the newly elected cabinet of the aforementioned chambers will serve business community with full dedication and zeal.

Senator Ilyas Bilour said the newly-elected cabinets of the afore-stated chamber of commerce and industry are fully capable to resolve issues of business community.

He expressed the hope that they would play their important role in bringing economic stability and resolution problems of business community on priority basis.

He assured that the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry would take all the chambers on board and make vigorous efforts for solving issues of business community with their proper consultation and coordination.

He reminded that the victory of the Businessmen Forum candidates in the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce of Industry 2019-20 election showed the community trust in the group headed by him.

He said the Businessman Forum had delivered the business community without any discrimination. He vowed the BF will continue its services for the community in future.

Furthermore, he said the Businessman Forum would play integral role in resolution of their issues and would not disappoint the business community.

