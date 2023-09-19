Leader of Kisan Etihad Group found stealing electricity

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has found a customer namely Abdul Razzaq, who is a leader of Kisan Etihad Group, involved in electricity theft in Chunian Division of Kasur Circle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has found a customer namely Abdul Razzaq, who is a leader of Kisan Etihad Group, involved in electricity theft in Chunian Division of Kasur Circle.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that following instructions of LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, inspection teams along with local police are conducting operations against electricity thieves in the entire LESCO region.

During an anti-power theft operation in Chunian Division of Kasur Circle, he said, the LESCO inspection team found that a leader of Kisan Etihad Group, Abdul Razzaq was stealing electricity directly from light transmission line (LT) through three illegal connections of 2kV.

He added that LESCO team disconnected his power connection on the spot and also got him arrested by the area police after registering a case in this regard. He mentioned that the accused Abdul Razzaq was already a dead defaulter and owed Rs 3.1 million to LESCO.