Open Menu

Leader Of Kisan Etihad Group Found Stealing Electricity

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Leader of Kisan Etihad Group found stealing electricity

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has found a customer namely Abdul Razzaq, who is a leader of Kisan Etihad Group, involved in electricity theft in Chunian Division of Kasur Circle

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has found a customer namely Abdul Razzaq, who is a leader of Kisan Etihad Group, involved in electricity theft in Chunian Division of Kasur Circle.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that following instructions of LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, inspection teams along with local police are conducting operations against electricity thieves in the entire LESCO region.

During an anti-power theft operation in Chunian Division of Kasur Circle, he said, the LESCO inspection team found that a leader of Kisan Etihad Group, Abdul Razzaq was stealing electricity directly from light transmission line (LT) through three illegal connections of 2kV.

He added that LESCO team disconnected his power connection on the spot and also got him arrested by the area police after registering a case in this regard. He mentioned that the accused Abdul Razzaq was already a dead defaulter and owed Rs 3.1 million to LESCO.

Related Topics

Dead Police Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Kasur Circle Chunian Abdul Razzaq Media From Million LESCO

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants good relations with all over the wo ..

Pakistan wants good relations with all over the world. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

10 minutes ago
 PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

PHC fines KP CM, CS, Law Sec, Advocate General

5 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 159.34m from 6,246 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 159.34m from 6,246 defaulters in a week

5 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

6 minutes ago
 KU declares B.Com results

KU declares B.Com results

59 minutes ago
 Sino-Pak mutually beneficial cooperation to benefi ..

Sino-Pak mutually beneficial cooperation to benefit all Pakistani people: Nong R ..

59 minutes ago
Trawler held for illegal fishing in Pasni

Trawler held for illegal fishing in Pasni

56 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali urges ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali urges business community to work for ..

56 minutes ago
 KP IC&TE Minister visits KP-EZDMC headquarters

KP IC&TE Minister visits KP-EZDMC headquarters

56 minutes ago
 Wapda House employee steals electricity

Wapda House employee steals electricity

56 minutes ago
 World Bank delegation visits SCCI

World Bank delegation visits SCCI

55 minutes ago
 KU announces MBBS results

KU announces MBBS results

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan