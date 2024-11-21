Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, the Federal Minister has given a special task regarding the reorganization of Muslim League-Q. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Guiding the youth in the right direction is very important for the integrity of the country. Chaudhry Salik Hussain

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Leader of Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met Federal Minister and Senior Vice President Muslim League Q Chaudhry Salik Hussain. Speaking on this occasion, the federal minister said that external elements are active in using the youth against their own state using massive agenda through social media.He said that guiding the youth in the right direction is very important for the integrity of the country.

He said We are taking steps to provide the best opportunity to our skilled youth to other countries.

MoUs are being signed to provide employment to the youth abroad. Soon the youth will be told the good news.

Speaking on this occasion, Khawaja Rameez Hasan said that the Muslim League-Q is we are preparing a special action plan for the activities of Union councils level organizations.Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain believes in politeness and decorum in politics. Solving political issues through understanding is Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain's formula.