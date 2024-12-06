Leader of Opposition in KPPA Dr. Ibad congratulates Governor Kundi on successful APC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Leader of the Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Dr. Ibadullah, visited the Governor House on Friday to extend his congratulations to Governor Faisal Karim Kundi for successfully organizing the All Parties Conference (APC) aimed at restoring peace and safeguarding provincial rights.

During his visit, Dr. Ibadullah commended Governor Kundi's efforts in bringing together key political stakeholders to discuss critical issues related to peace and governance in the province. The APC, which was held recently, featured leaders from various political parties, who collectively voiced their concerns and laid out a roadmap for ensuring stability and prosperity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"I commend the Governor for his leadership and dedication in facilitating such an important initiative.

The APC has provided a platform for political unity and a unified approach to address the challenges, especially in terms of peace and the protection of our rights," Dr. Ibadullah said during the meeting.

Governor Kundi, expressing his gratitude for Dr. Ibadullah’s visit, reaffirmed his commitment to working with all political parties in the province to ensure that the voices of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are heard at the national level.

He further emphasized that the APC marked a significant step towards collaborative efforts for lasting peace and the restoration of provincial autonomy.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both leaders emphasizing the importance of political cooperation for the betterment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the well-being of its citizens.

