Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, MNAs call on PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and Members of the National Assembly Muhammad Iqbal Afridi and Sajida Begum called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar was also present in the meeting during which the country's political situation was discussed.

Meanwhile, Member National Assembly (MNA) Ahmad Hussain Dehar also separately called on the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, matters relating to South Punjab Secretariat and the progress of development projects in his constituency were discussed.

