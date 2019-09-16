Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The meeting took place at the PM Office, the media section of PM Office said.