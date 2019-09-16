UrduPoint.com
Leader Of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Dr Babar Awan Called On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 01:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Dr Babar Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

The meeting took place at the PM Office, the media section of PM Office said.

