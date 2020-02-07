UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leader Of The House In Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz Criticizes PPP Govt For Neglecting Development Works In Sindh, Karachi Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 10:11 PM

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz criticizes PPP govt for neglecting development works in Sindh, Karachi areas

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz on Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), government had been responsible for neglecting Sindh and Karachi areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz on Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), government had been responsible for neglecting Sindh and Karachi areas.

The PPP leaders could not utilize the development budget for rural Sindh and Karachi areas which was a big business hub of the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe. The last governments had given open hand to mafia due to which, the people were facing troubles in every sector, he added.

There was need to have ten more years to streamline the system in Pakistan, he stated.

About coalition partners, he said Mutahida Qoumi Movement (MQM), was not going anywhere. He further stated that the MQM-Pak would continue supporting present government led by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for carry forward development in the country.

Commenting on a bill for execution of criminals involved in child abuse activities, he said through this bill, implementation of law would be ensured in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Senate MQM Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Business Budget Hub Pakistan Peoples Party Criminals Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Spain Arrests 42 People Linked to Waste Trafficker ..

3 minutes ago

UN Counter-Terror Chief Warns 27,000 IS Fighters i ..

4 minutes ago

Top EU diplomat talks to US on Iran trip, Mideast ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Moscow-Caracas Relations Close, Presid ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Just ..

18 minutes ago

National Defense University (NDU) delegation visit ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.