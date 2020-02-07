Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz criticizes PPP govt for neglecting development works in Sindh, Karachi areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Shibli Fraz on Friday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), government had been responsible for neglecting Sindh and Karachi areas.

The PPP leaders could not utilize the development budget for rural Sindh and Karachi areas which was a big business hub of the country, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe. The last governments had given open hand to mafia due to which, the people were facing troubles in every sector, he added.

There was need to have ten more years to streamline the system in Pakistan, he stated.

About coalition partners, he said Mutahida Qoumi Movement (MQM), was not going anywhere. He further stated that the MQM-Pak would continue supporting present government led by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), for carry forward development in the country.

Commenting on a bill for execution of criminals involved in child abuse activities, he said through this bill, implementation of law would be ensured in the country.