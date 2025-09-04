Leaders, Analysts, Artists Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of Sept 6 At UGIs Function
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) Sabzazar Campus organised a grand ceremony in connection with Defence Day at Dr Nisar Ahmed Rana Auditorium.
The event was presided over by Chairman Unique Group Professor Abdul Manan Khurram, while Member of Provincial Assembly Punjab Uzma Butt was the chief guest. Distinguished guests included Air Chief Marshal (retd) Sajid Habib, senior defence analyst Brigadier (retd) Nader Mir, poet and analyst Major (retd) Shahzad Nayyar, national cricketer Aizaz Cheema, and renowned singers Hadiya Hashmi, Azan Ali Bagga, and Nadeem Abbas.
Addressing the gathering, the speakers declared that this year Sept 6 would be commemorated with renewed determination, affirming that “no fire will ever reach Pakistan’s borders” as the entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistan Army to confront any aggression.
Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram stressed that it is the responsibility of educational institutions and teachers to familiarise students with the significance of historic national days. He said the events of September 6 highlight how Pakistani forces repelled a much larger enemy and safeguarded the country’s sovereignty.
“We salute the martyrs of 1965, whose sacrifices allow us to breathe in freedom today,” he remarked.
Speaking on the occasion, MPA Uzma Butt said that Pakistan’s armed forces have earned international respect for their unwavering struggle for truth and defense of national integrity. “The nation is proud of its brave soldiers who know well how to protect the borders of Pakistan,” she added.
The ceremony was also addressed by Air Chief Marshal (retd) Sajid Habib, Brigadier (retd) Nader Mir, Major (retd) Shahzad Nayyar, and national cricketer Aizaz Cheema. Patriotic songs were performed by Hadiya Hashmi, Azan Ali Bagga, and Nadeem Abbas, while a documentary film was presented by Unique Group of Institutions in collaboration with the ISPR.
Rector Unique Group Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Professor Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, teachers, and a large number of students attended and paid glowing tribute to the heroes of September 6.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Leaders, analysts, artists pay tribute to martyrs of Sept 6 at UGIs function3 minutes ago
-
RDA removes encroachments from GT Road areas3 minutes ago
-
Patriotism and unity mark Defense Day celebrations at Ibn Rushd College, Mirpurkhas3 minutes ago
-
8-member board to select PML-N candidate for Rawalpindi Cantt by-election3 minutes ago
-
Turkish Air Force Chief calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir Mirza3 minutes ago
-
ECP member reviews progress of Mastung District Election Office project3 minutes ago
-
Gilani urges masses to stand by flood victims with zealous support13 minutes ago
-
555 POs among 2,276 criminals arrested in August23 minutes ago
-
Al-Khidmat Foundation president visits five flood-affected villages23 minutes ago
-
Preparations underway for monsoon rains in Mirpurkhas Division23 minutes ago
-
WASA intensifies flood relief efforts23 minutes ago
-
Kanju visits flood affected areas in Lodhran23 minutes ago