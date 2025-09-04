Open Menu

Leaders, Analysts, Artists Pay Tribute To Martyrs Of Sept 6 At UGIs Function

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2025 | 08:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) Sabzazar Campus organised a grand ceremony in connection with Defence Day at Dr Nisar Ahmed Rana Auditorium.

The event was presided over by Chairman Unique Group Professor Abdul Manan Khurram, while Member of Provincial Assembly Punjab Uzma Butt was the chief guest. Distinguished guests included Air Chief Marshal (retd) Sajid Habib, senior defence analyst Brigadier (retd) Nader Mir, poet and analyst Major (retd) Shahzad Nayyar, national cricketer Aizaz Cheema, and renowned singers Hadiya Hashmi, Azan Ali Bagga, and Nadeem Abbas.

Addressing the gathering, the speakers declared that this year Sept 6 would be commemorated with renewed determination, affirming that “no fire will ever reach Pakistan’s borders” as the entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Pakistan Army to confront any aggression.

Chairman Prof Abdul Manan Khurram stressed that it is the responsibility of educational institutions and teachers to familiarise students with the significance of historic national days. He said the events of September 6 highlight how Pakistani forces repelled a much larger enemy and safeguarded the country’s sovereignty.

“We salute the martyrs of 1965, whose sacrifices allow us to breathe in freedom today,” he remarked.

Speaking on the occasion, MPA Uzma Butt said that Pakistan’s armed forces have earned international respect for their unwavering struggle for truth and defense of national integrity. “The nation is proud of its brave soldiers who know well how to protect the borders of Pakistan,” she added.

The ceremony was also addressed by Air Chief Marshal (retd) Sajid Habib, Brigadier (retd) Nader Mir, Major (retd) Shahzad Nayyar, and national cricketer Aizaz Cheema. Patriotic songs were performed by Hadiya Hashmi, Azan Ali Bagga, and Nadeem Abbas, while a documentary film was presented by Unique Group of Institutions in collaboration with the ISPR.

Rector Unique Group Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Director Professor Wasim Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, teachers, and a large number of students attended and paid glowing tribute to the heroes of September 6.

