Leaders, change-makers join hands for women empowerment through SMEs

In a significant step towards strengthening gender-inclusive development at the provincial level, two seminars “Building a Sustainable Ecosystem for Women Entrepreneurs” and “Women in Agriculture: Leadership, Innovation & Impact” were convened in Karachi under the EU-funded The Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In a significant step towards strengthening gender-inclusive development at the provincial level, two seminars “Building a Sustainable Ecosystem for Women Entrepreneurs” and “Women in Agriculture: Leadership, Innovation & Impact” were convened in Karachi under the EU-funded The Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP).

The events brought together federal and provincial government leaders, development organizations, financial institutions, private sector actors, and grassroots representatives to drive forward a shared agenda focused on women’s economic empowerment, sustainable innovation, and inclusive growth.

Nadir Gul Brech, CEO of PPAF, underlined the importance of grassroots empowerment. “Economic empowerment starts from the ground up. At PPAF, our core mission is to build the capacity of women at the community level, ensuring they are not just included, but leading sustainable development. Their potential is our greatest untapped asset.”

Focusing on agriculture as a pillar of economic and social resilience, Minister of Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux, highlighted the transformative impact of empowering rural women. “Women have always been the quiet force behind agriculture. Now it’s time we equip them with the tools, rights, and recognition to lead, especially in a changing climate and evolving economy.”

Speaking on the broader development agenda, the Minister for Women and Development stated, “We must move beyond symbolic gestures. Inclusion means embedding women into the design, delivery, and direction of every policy, from agriculture to innovation and from finance to governance.

Ms. Tanzila Ume Habiba, Specialist Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh reinforced the need for institutional alignment and policy accountability. “Women’s empowerment is no longer an isolated agenda. It is a cross cutting priority. We’re working to ensure gender considerations are embedded across ministries and reflected in budgetary and programmatic planning.”

The seminars brought together voices from the Human Rights Commission, Planning & Development Department, Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, National Incubation Center, Mobilink Microfinance Bank, Pakistan Single Window, and other key stakeholders. Participants examined the structural barriers faced by women and discussed tangible solutions ranging from gender sensitive financial services and climate smart agriculture to digital inclusion, leadership development, and the recognition of unpaid care work.

At the conclusion, a consensus was reached to establish a joint working group comprised of public and private sector partners. The group will be tasked with developing a provincial action framework to scale successful models, expand access to finance, and strengthen institutional responses aligned with national gender equality goals.

These seminars mark an important step toward a more inclusive, innovative, and resilient Pakistan where women are not only participants, but leaders shaping the country’s development future.