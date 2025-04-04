"Leaders like Bhutto are born after centuries": Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that a leader like PPP founder Shaheed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that a leader like PPP founder Shaheed

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is born after centuries.

"Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto never bowed down before any dictator and was hanged in a controversial

case in 1979", he said in a statement on the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

here on Friday.

Sardar Saleem Haider said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had also admitted to the unfair trial

given to Bhutto in a posthumous retrial.

He said that the memory of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is still alive in

hearts of the people.

Governor Saleem Haider said that the role of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the unanimous

approval of the Constitution of Pakistan in 1973 was historic.

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of the country’s nuclear programme.

Sardar Saleem Haider said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founded by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

in Lahore, had today become an important political force in the country, which had its own identity

not only in Sindh, but also in other provinces, including the federation.

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s daughter, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, remained

the prime minister of this country twice and her son-in-law Asif Ali Zardar is the president

of the country today.

The governor while paying tribute to the services of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for the nation,

said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave awareness to workers and the

downtrodden classes.

He said that the PPP is actively working for welfare of the people in accordance with the

vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said, in accordance with the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the doors of the Governor's

House Lahore had been opened for the people and workers. He further said that today Pakistan

needs such leadership whose only vision is a strong and stable Pakistan.

The governor said Pakistan has everything today and if there is some dearth, it is the absence

of leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

However, Sardar Saleem Haider said that Bilawal Bhutto embodies the visionary leadership and

unwavering dedication of his illustrious lineage, inheriting the remarkable qualities of Shaheed

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.