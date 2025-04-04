Open Menu

"Leaders Like Bhutto Are Born After Centuries": Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2025 | 11:10 PM

"Leaders like Bhutto are born after centuries": Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that a leader like PPP founder Shaheed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that a leader like PPP founder Shaheed

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is born after centuries.

"Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto never bowed down before any dictator and was hanged in a controversial

case in 1979", he said in a statement on the death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

here on Friday.

Sardar Saleem Haider said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had also admitted to the unfair trial

given to Bhutto in a posthumous retrial.

He said that the memory of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is still alive in

hearts of the people.

Governor Saleem Haider said that the role of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the unanimous

approval of the Constitution of Pakistan in 1973 was historic.

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto laid the foundation of the country’s nuclear programme.

Sardar Saleem Haider said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) founded by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

in Lahore, had today become an important political force in the country, which had its own identity

not only in Sindh, but also in other provinces, including the federation.

He said Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s daughter, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, remained

the prime minister of this country twice and her son-in-law Asif Ali Zardar is the president

of the country today.

The governor while paying tribute to the services of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for the nation,

said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gave awareness to workers and the

downtrodden classes.

He said that the PPP is actively working for welfare of the people in accordance with the

vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He said, in accordance with the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the doors of the Governor's

House Lahore had been opened for the people and workers. He further said that today Pakistan

needs such leadership whose only vision is a strong and stable Pakistan.

The governor said Pakistan has everything today and if there is some dearth, it is the absence

of leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto.

However, Sardar Saleem Haider said that Bilawal Bhutto embodies the visionary leadership and

unwavering dedication of his illustrious lineage, inheriting the remarkable qualities of Shaheed

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Recent Stories

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's execution national despair

5 minutes ago
 Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fi ..

Landmines plague area equal to 300,000 football fields in Iraq

16 minutes ago
 Orphan care religious duty: Muslim Council of Elde ..

Orphan care religious duty: Muslim Council of Elders

16 minutes ago
 Trump tariffs on Mexico: the good, the bad, the un ..

Trump tariffs on Mexico: the good, the bad, the unknown

5 minutes ago
 UAE to vaccinate 90% of girls aged 13–14 against ..

UAE to vaccinate 90% of girls aged 13–14 against HPV by 2030

16 minutes ago
 "Leaders like Bhutto are born after centuries": Go ..

"Leaders like Bhutto are born after centuries": Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Ha ..

5 minutes ago
Maryam Aurangzeb made surprise visits to P. Statio ..

Maryam Aurangzeb made surprise visits to P. Station, HFH

5 minutes ago
 Coordinator to PM on Information for KP visits PTV

Coordinator to PM on Information for KP visits PTV

5 minutes ago
 Austrian economists suggest notable dent to econom ..

Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute t ..

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

38 minutes ago
 Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz B ..

Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti

38 minutes ago
 SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in hei ..

SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan