Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th September, 2019) Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said leaders like Imran Khan live in people's hearts and will also remain alive in pages of history.She was talking to media after rousing welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad airport on Sunday.

The Special Assistant said a large number of people have gathered at the airport to pay rich tribute to Imran Khan's efforts in highlighting Kashmir issue and sensitizing the world community on Islamophobia, during his speech at the UN General Assembly last Friday.She said convergence of a large number of people to accord grand reception to their beloved leader indicates that they are happy over Prime Minister inspiring speech at the world forum.

She said the Prime Minister represented the oppressed people across the world, including Kashmiris. She said Imran Khan also portrayed real face of islam.