Leaders must show right path to masses, avoid misleading them: Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the leaders should show the right path to the masses, instead of misleading them.

"When I suggested to call the video session of the parliament, the Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership vehemently rejected it," Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said through a tweet.

"And now all those leaders are the victims of coronavirus themselves. The way things are getting out of hand, it seems that a large number of members will get sick", he said.