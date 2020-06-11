UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Leaders Must Show Right Path To Masses, Avoid Misleading Them: Fawad Hussain

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Leaders must show right path to masses, avoid misleading them: Fawad Hussain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said the leaders should show the right path to the masses, instead of misleading them.

"When I suggested to call the video session of the parliament, the Pakistan Muslim League-N leadership vehemently rejected it," Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said through a tweet.

"And now all those leaders are the victims of coronavirus themselves. The way things are getting out of hand, it seems that a large number of members will get sick", he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Parliament Muslim All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

3 hours ago

Halim Adil Shaikh appeals GHA not to go on strike

4 minutes ago

350 volunteers to perform duty at city quarantine ..

4 minutes ago

Doctors, paramedics tested positive for coronaviru ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.