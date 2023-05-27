UrduPoint.com

Leaders Of Various Parties Joining PPP; Says State Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Leaders of various parties joining PPP; says State Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President and Minister of State Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said the process of joining the Pakistan People's Party will continue and we will form the next government.

In a statement issued here Saturday, Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha said that there would be more great news soon under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

PPP is the only political party which is representing the people step by step, he said.

Leaders and personalities of various political parties are in touch to join the Pakistan People's Party, President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said, adding that the end to public problems, difficulties and deprivations was guaranteed in the PPP's manifesto, which is being implemented.

The involvement of political figures is a confirmation that the slogans of the Pakistan People's Party are not hollow, he added.

